Micro Journal ReVamp Ver2 is set for Launch

The upcoming version of Un Kyu Lee’s writing tool, the Micro Journal Rev 2 ReVamp, is rumoured to be released soon. This new version is a portable clamshell model with a wider screen, addressing the hinge issue that Lee had previously acknowledged as a challenge.

Described as the “Etch-o-Sketch” of writing tablets, the hinges have rollers that move the text up and down as the writer folds. It is a distraction-free writing tool resembling a rugged military laptop. Like many writing tools, it is built on the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W using the Linux operating system, displaying text on a screen similar to a word processor.

One common issue with most laptops for writers is the keyboard itself. Prolonged use can lead to serious wrist problems, such as Ulnar deviation or Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The Micro Journal 2 addresses this with a 30-key Ortholinear mechanical keyboard.

Ortholinear keyboards have keys spread out further and aligned linearly instead of scattered. It helps users maintain a consistent typing posture, reducing muscle strain.

While some writers find this keyboard design challenging, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Having learned to type on a manual keyboard, I press hard on the keys, making these keyboards more comfortable for me.

Like most writing tools, the primary appeal of the Micro Journal 2 is distraction-free writing and editing. Its sole purpose is portable text writing.

A basic model without keycaps and key switches will cost around $269. If you prefer the fully assembled keyboard, it will cost an additional $50. The system will be available at Tindie.com. Tindie is the “Etsy” for tech enthusiasts to buy and sell electronics and gadgets for DIY custom technology designs.

These writer decks are not sold to the general public, which is why they are so popular. They will eventually become collector’s items as newer models are introduced due to the limited quantities available. Commercially sold writer decks like the ReMarkable Paper Tablet do not provide the same user experience because they do not have mechanical keyboards.

If you do not like any currently available writers, you can always create your own using nothing more than a basic circuit board (Raspberry Pi), an operating system (Linux), a keyboard, and something to display the text. Who knows, maybe your design will become the next popular model on Tindie.

