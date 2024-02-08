MindStir Media: Pioneering Self-Publishing in the USA

MindStir Media is the leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services in the United States. Bestselling author and award-winning entrepreneur J.J. Hebert founded the organization. The platform is intended to give authors all the necessary tools to share their work with the world. This year, MindStir Media has celebrated its 15th anniversary.

J.J. Hebert said:

“We’re now working on publishing one hundred or more books at a time. We work with authors from all walks of life. Some of our authors are seasoned writers; others are first-time authors. We have programs for virtually every author no matter where they are in the process.”

MindStir Media has created partnerships with celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter, to offer authors unique marketing prospects.

Through these partnerships, MindStir Media can arrange endorsements for its authors, thus enhancing their visibility and credibility. From custom cover design to high-quality book printing and distribution, the company provides top-notch services that help authors bring their vision to life. Its alliance with Ingram makes the company available to more than 30,000 wholesalers, booksellers, and retailers in 100+ countries, including Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and more.

Its impressive accolades further underscore MindStir Media’s reputation as a leading self-publishing platform. The company became one of the 2023 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. It was also selected for the esteemed Forbes Business Council, where J.J. Hebert writes about book publishing, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

In addition, MindStir Media has been honoured as the best self-publishing company by Kev’s Best and other sources. The company’s excellence in publishing has even earned it the prestigious Stellar Business Award, further solidifying its position as a leading publishing company in the United States. With 100+ bestsellers and 65 literary and industry awards to its credit, MindStir Media keeps marking its commitment to self-publishing and authors.