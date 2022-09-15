Norway-based Ludenso launches its AR tool for publishers in the UK

Norwegian educational technology company Ludenso is all set to introduce its new augmented reality (AR) platform which it said has been designed specifically for publishers. As The Bookseller reported, the tool created by Ludenso will allow editorial teams to integrate videos, audio, links, and 3D models within new or even existing print textbooks to make them more engaging to readers. Ludenso stated the tool is simple enough to be used by even those with zero technical expertise. Also, content created using the Augmented Reality tool has immense potential to make regular course materials more appealing to students.

Ludenso has earlier partnered with some of the biggest publishers in Europe which includes the likes of SAGE, Plantyn, and Aschehoug. This apart, the company also has a presence in Norway where it has set up shop since 2021. For its foray in the UK, the firm has roped in Matthew Jones, the ex-vice-president for content at e-book subscription service Perlego and will be helping the company tie up with publishers in the UK.

As Jones said: “I’m extremely excited to join Ludenso’s mission to cater to every learner via AR-enriched textbooks. I’ve been following their progress for the last couple of years and I’ve been hugely impressed by what they’ve built. The team is completely pedagogical in its approach and avoids the gimmickry often associated with this field. I believe augmented reality will — even in the short term — have a huge impact on the publishing industry by fundamentally enabling publishers to create more seamless learning journeys for students. The metrics from publisher partnerships in Norway and across Europe are extremely encouraging, and I believe Ludenso has something very unique to offer publishers in the UK.”

Eirik Wahlstrom, co-founder and CEO, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Matthew to our team. His background — first as a teacher and then as an innovator in the industry with Perlego — is perfectly suited to what Ludenso wants to achieve. We have huge ambitions to empower millions of educators and learners in the UK and beyond with augmented reality, and we aim to become a global leader within pedagogy and AR within 2023.”