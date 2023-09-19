Scotland by-the-Book: A new App by Birlinn to Discover the Country

Image credit: birlinn

Birlinn Ltd officially launched the App “Scotlandby-the-Book” on 15 September 2023. It’s a very informative platform with books on history, geology, mapping, cooking, fiction, travel, poetry, politics, and more. It’s for anyone who wants to explore and learn about Scotland.

Birlinn Ltd, one of the Edinburgh-based independent publishers, had partnered with digital agency Zudu to launch this App.

The Publicity and Marketing Director, Jan Rutherford, came up with his idea of presenting people with authentic information about Scotland in a technology-driven and accessible way. It’s for travelers, students, enthusiasts, or anyone in any part of the world.

He said:

“With the shift to mobile-focused business models, we are excited to expand our digital offering with an intuitive app to reach more readers and different communities. This App is for book lovers, travelers, students, and staycationers – anyone with an eye on Scotland – offering an immersive book experience through the stories of a nation.”

Birlinn has thirty-two years of experience publishing books on Scottish life. After all, some of the most life-changing books stay with us forever, and Birlinn wants to create an impact.

Not only this, but Birlinn aims to extend this venture and has joined forces with Tanner Ritchie, a leader in historical digital publishing, to create Scotland’s History Online.

How Does the Scotland by-the-Book App work?

You can install the App on your device. You can use it in many ways to get a hand on amazing books related to Scotland.

You can explore Scotland by region. There are specific landmarks tied to them.

You can also explore the map to discover book suggestions, bookshops, and festivals in the areas.

It also has a filter in a region to enhance the search.

Add events or books to your favorites so you can access them anytime.

If you go to specific pins, you can get information on buying books online, downloading ebooks, and getting directions to particular shops and festival venues.

So, explore Scotland with amazing books written by regional, national, and international writers. Get complete access to events, and much more with Scotland by-the-Book App.