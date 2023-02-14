TOR is launching a new romance imprint

TOR is really well known in the publishing world as being one of the best science fiction and fantasy publisher. One of the major selling points is if you directly buy ebooks from them, they are DRM-Free. This allows users to load them on e-readers, tablets or phones without having to use Adobe Digital Editions. The publisher has announced that they are starting a romance imprint, called Bramble.

The imprint will begin publishing books this fall in hardcover, TPO, and trade paperback, launching with #1 New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Armentrout’s Fall of Ruin and Wrath (September 12, 2023), a searing fantasy romance for adults. Other titles will include Calamity (November 14, 2023), a delightful space romance debut by Constance Fay, and, for the first time ever in paperback, New York Times bestselling author Olivie Blake’s Alone With You in the Ether (October 24, 2023) and bestselling author Everina Maxwell’s Ocean’s Echo (October 3, 2023).

Of the new imprint, Pillai remarked, “Tor Publishing Group is the gold standard of genre publishing and it’s the perfect time to have an imprint dedicated to romance. Bramble will be the destination for exceptional love stories of all kinds. Expanding into romance gives our team and our readers another chance to do what we do best: get obsessed! Plus, let’s be real, I just want to publish more books I love to read!”

