Wattpad Has Revamped its Creator Program for Writers

Good news for writers! Well-known online story-telling platform Wattpad is all set to renovate its creators’ programs. It seems like the new approach will make things more accessible for the writers. The company made the announcement on June 1.

The Wattpad Creators program is currently in its second year. The program that was launched a year back assures diverse advantages, opportunities, and hands-on support for writers. It’s likely to provide the tools needed to write the best stories, along with editorial support and creator-focused resources to the writers. The aim behind all this is to increase their Engaged reader metric and provide the visibility that they deserve. As of now, writers can only be a part of this program through invitation.

For the eligibility criteria of the Wattpad Creators program, the writer must stay committed to writing 500 words a week. They should also have at least one completed novel-length story within the word range of 50,000+ in the catalog.

Additionally, the writer shouldn’t have any content violations in their stories. They should also have at least one story from the categories mentioned by Wattapad on their creator’s program page, plus they should maintain the number of Engaged Readers.

Speaking about their new initiative, Nick Uskoski, head of Content and Creator Development of Wattpad, told TechCrunch that with the new program, the company is moving beyond offering stipends as per tiering system. He further highlighted that the prior program was only available for a few writers with “stipends upon entry,” but the new program will be focused more on certain writing initiatives.

“Not everyone has the time, resources, and privilege to attend writing workshops and retreats, so we’re bringing that same kind of community, support, and insight to the Wattpad Creators Program,” Nick Uskoski told TechCrunch. “We don’t just want to be the place where writers start their career, we want them to grow and flourish on Wattpad and beyond.”