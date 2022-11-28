3 Reasons to Advertise Your eBook on TikTok

Writing and publishing an eBook is a monumental achievement, but it’s even more satisfying with an audience. Tiktok is known as one of the most popular social media applications worldwide, and it’s also one of the best social platforms out there for self-promotion and drumming up interest in an upcoming artistic release.

Tiktok is not just a fad for Gen Z kids and teenagers anymore; it’s commonplace now for brands and creators of all kinds to share content and reach new followers using the platform. Here are three key ways TikTok can help you launch your new eBook.

1. Wider Exposure Before Launch

Creating a social media account and sharing content to build interest in a product is a common digital marketing strategy. If you buy TikTok views, you can expand your engagement and build up excitement about your eBook before its release.

Individuals of all ages create new accounts daily to catch up with family and friends and engage with their favorite brands online. Buying TikTok views is a great way to algorithmically appear on new audience’s feeds or “For You” Pages.

The “For You” page is an essential front page on Tiktok’s interface. It generates a random assortment of popular videos geared toward the user’s taste. While purchased views may not generate notability or general engagement, they will open the door to your content appearing on the “For You” page, thus granting you access to a much wider audience.

Once you gather more views, there’s a higher chance one of those views may lead to a new fan of your writing. The more engagement, the higher your videos will rank in the system, and the more people will purchase your eBook when it drops.

2. Builds Social Credibility

When newcomers visit your page, they are more likely to stick around if they see that you’re an established writer who’s been posting for a while. The better established you are on popular social media platforms like TikTok, the more interested users will be in your content. Customers or fans are likelier to buy from a credible source, which is why starting your TikTok well in advance of your eBook’s launch date is a savvy move.

Conversely, if a newcomer stumbles upon your page and sees lower user engagement, they may dismiss it and move on to the next page. Lower view counts can constitute a red flag. Followers or newcomers may also unfollow your page if they are unsatisfied with the user view count or if you aren’t posting consistently, so set your posting schedule in stone and stick to it.

3. Increases Interest in Your Other Work

The more popular content you create, the more you will develop general brand engagement. Tiktok algorithms favor accounts that regularly post popular content. As the algorithm ranks your account higher, more and more people will see your posts and get interested in what you have to say and what other things you’ve written.

Tiktok currently has nearly one billion users worldwide. When you build your view count, you’ll have a better chance of reaching an audience who wants more of your writing. You’ll be able to direct your loyal fans and excited newcomers to websites hosting previous samples of your work, and you’ll have a bigger audience waiting when you’re ready to release your next eBook.

The Takeaway

There is an overwhelming sea of content in the world of TikTok, and starting a new account in such a vast market can be daunting. However, there are limitless niches for enterprising artists to explore. Up-and-coming eBook authors would do well to establish a presence on the platform.

Markus lives in San Francisco, California and is the video game and audio expert on Good e-Reader! He has a huge interest in new e-readers and tablets, and gaming.