American Reading Statistics: According to a Poll Survey

Books are a significant part of our day-to-day lives. Not only does it deliver comprehensive knowledge on any topic/subject, but it also ensures good focus, overall empathy, memory retention and an expanded vocabulary. When it comes to book reading, American readers sure have a different story.

One 2022 research was conducted by Test Prep Insight through a national poll to get a quick analysis of American reading habits. They asked 1,621 adults about their reading habits in the past 12 months/one year.

Here are the results:

Among the participants/respondents who took part in the poll survey, 48.5% didn’t read any books in the past 12 months at all.

34.4% of the respondents (on average) were into print books, followed by 14% and 10.7% into e-books and audiobooks (on average).

45.1% of the 65+ age group read print books, making the highest population involved in the same genre.

60.9% of the 45-54 group holds the most number of non-readers.

Among the genders, the male population included the most non-readers as compared to females.

About 51% of male readers responded to being a non-reader.

For print books and e-books, women read more than men (on a gender basis). After comparison, the ratio was 38.7% vs 32.0% (print books) and 17.1% vs 13.6% for e-books, respectively.

17% of respondents from the young age group (18 to 24) were involved in audiobook listening, as per the poll. Meanwhile, only 5.3% of the respondents from the old age group (65+) were into audiobook listening.

The Bible was number four, with an average of 0.7% readers.

From the above results/data, one thing is surely clear that print books have remained a favorite for readers, despite the rise of e-books/audiobooks. While the trend remains the same (as of now), only time will tell whether these digital texts can replace physical books in the future.

If you want to read more about the research, check out Test Prep Insight’s book reading statistics.