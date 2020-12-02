Apple announces best audiobooks and ebooks of 2020

Apple has just shared their top picks of the best audiobooks and ebooks of 2020. The company has experienced an influx of sales, due to the global pandemic. The most popular books on the list, might be different, depending on what country you live in. The titles can be found in the Apple Books app for iOS or iPadOS.

The most popular books of the year in the US included “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer, “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, and “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama. Apple’s picks for best books of the year include “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, “The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin, and “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore. Audiobooks of the year include “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson, “Memorial Drive” by Natasha Tretheway, and “Upstream” by Dan Heath as the best audiobooks of 2020, among others.

In Canada the best books of the year were Seven, Farzana Doctor The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett They Said This Would Be Fun, Eternity Martis Rage, Bob Woodward Ridgerunner, Gil Adamson Long Bright River, Liz Moore The Roommate, Rosie Danan Black Sun, Rebecca Roanhorse Don’t Stand So Close to Me, Eric Walters Little Stranger, Fred Caron

The best audiobooks of the year in Canada are Untamed, Glennon Doyle Humankind, Rutger Bregman The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett The Sub-Tweet, Vivek Shraya Missing from the Village, Justin Ling Fair Warning, Michael Connelly Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert Hench, Natalie Zine Walschots More Myself, Alicia Keys.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.