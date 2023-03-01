Apple Books is bringing back page turn animation on iOS 16.4

Apple is planning on bringing back one of the features that millions of users have been asking for. In the latest iOS 16.4 beta for iPhone and iPad the Apple Books app is bringing back page turn animations. When the update launches, users will be able to have the traditional page turn CURL animation, which lets you swipe and gesture to peak what is on the next page, or just turn it normally, like a real book.

Apple Books only has the swipe animation, which is this abrupt page turn, that sorta feels like you are swiping between slides. This is the default with iOS 16.4, however, you can manually set the page turns to four different settings; Curl, Side, Infinite Scrolling and None. I know lots of users that stopped using the Apple Books app when IOS 15 dropped the animations and switched over to alternative apps that have always had it, such as Kindle.

Aside from the Apple Books situation, there are a few more features that will be included in iOS 16.4. Apple Care for all of your devices will be viewable on the iPhone. The Podcasts app now supports channels in Library, expanded CarPlay functionality, and an improved Up Next feature that lets you resume episodes and skip what you don’t want to listen to.

