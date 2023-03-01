A programmable E Ink badge containing four screens makes it really cool

We have had electronic badges before based on E Ink displays but here is one that might be a cut above the rest. Perhaps the best thing about the badge is that it is programmable, which means you can customize the sort of content you wish to display on the badge. The badge too offers four screens which allow for plenty of space to pack in the information that might be needed to depict your true self.

The four screens that the device packs include one that acts as the Badge. It is here that your name and company information is shown, complete with your designation within the company as well as a picture of yours as well. The next screen contains the QR code scanning which will let one have complete details about the company. The same can be said about the About page which will let one have more details about you.

Then there is the Special page which is indeed special in that it is meant entirely for you and will have one-liners showed that will lift your mood and spirits. Also, guess who is providing the random quotes – it’s the good old Clippy, the Microsoft Office Assistant of yore that many of us have childhood memories with.

Coming to the tech specs, the device is based on the Badger 2040 by Pimoroni which includes a programmable badge with a 2.9-inch black and white E Ink display powered by Raspberry Pi RP2040. The badge gets its juice from a pair of CR2032 coin cell batteries all of which is then held within a 3D-printed case. The particular badge has been created by Census for its 26 employees.

If all of it sounds interesting and worth recreating, you will have all of the code as well as other instructions on the GitHub page.

