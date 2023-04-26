Apple VR could bring your books to life

In the latest article for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman mentioned some apps that could be coming in Apple VR Headset. While we have focused more on sports, gaming, and fitness apps, Gurman’s story was about Apple Books. This news may have gone unnoticed amidst the other more high-profile speculations, but it’s worth taking a closer look at.

As per reports, Apple is planning to transfer its vast collection of eBooks from its regular app to the new VR headset app. This allows users to download and read books using the Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, it is worth noting that the app could serve more purposes beyond just reading to enhance reality.

Read in VR

According to Gurman, Apple is working on a version of books for the headset so that readers can read them in virtual reality space. But, this news is circulating as a rumor among tech experts and Apple users. There is no such evidence about what this could mean, whether you will read ebooks in VR in future or whether VR could enhance paper-based books. Maybe it offers a little of both.

In Gurman’s story, there is also a mention of another interesting app – the camera app. According to Gurman, the company is testing a camera app that can take pictures from the VR headset. However, it has been known for a long time that the headset will have a camera for AR function, but what it has to do with VR reading is unclear.

The Apple VR headset is supposed to be compatible with the company’s existing products, such as iPhones and iPads. This will allow you to seamlessly switch between your VR headset and your iPhone, making it easier to access favorite books and other content.

While Apple has not confirmed the leak, we will have to wait until WWDC 2023 to learn more about the real uses of Apple’s upcoming VR headset. The features mentioned in Gurman’s article were only briefly touched upon, meaning they may not even be included as day-one features and might not be announced this year.