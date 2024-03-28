Barnes and Noble Nook Tablets can no longer buy ebooks

Barnes and Noble has disclosed to Good e-Reader that a number of tablets that were released between 2011-2013, are being discontinued. Starting in June, 2024 users can no longer connect to the Barnes and Noble Bookstore to buy digital content, such as audiobooks and ebooks. They also won’t be able to register new accounts or log in to existing accounts. They are now considered to be paperweights. What Nook tablet models are now considered EOL? The Nook Color, Nook Tablet, Nook HD and Nook HD+.

Next week, Barnes and Noble will be sending out emails to all of their customers, informing them about the entire tablet situation. It will spell everything out, very clearly. You have to understand, these tablets are over a decade old and I bet hardly anyone still uses one as their daily driver, since the batteries are all likely are all dead anyways. If you find a glut of old/new stock on eBay or other market places for the aforementioned tablets, I would not buy them.

Barnes and Noble does have an upgrade offer for those of you with older tablets, that still use them, or are in a drawer somewhere. Users can get a $30 credit in their B&N account for the Nook Glowlight 4e or the brand new Nook Tablet 9 by Lenovo, which comes out in May. There is a new landing page where you have to find your serial number and the email account that is associated with your Nook. The upgrade offer expires at the end of April of this year, so time is of the essence. This offer cannot be combined with the Barnes & Noble Premium Membership discount.

This is not the first time the bookseller has discontinued products. This past November, they announced the Barnes and Noble Simple Touch, and the Simple Touch with Glowlight would no longer be able to buy digital content or connect to the Nook store. The total shutoff will occur on the same date, as the tablets, June 2024.