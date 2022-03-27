Best Online Book Clubs to Join- ebook or Paper Book

Books play a great role in our lives, enhancing in many ways. They help wind down and ground us. They prompt feelings of emotions like compassion, empathy, kindness and many more. Whether you are an ebook reader or enjoy the smell of a new and crisp paper book, it is always a delight to share and discuss the book with your fellow book readers. Book clubs are the most wonderful places to stay connected with like-minded people, expanding your knowledge of literature.

However, not everyone has the time to physically attend a book club in today’s busy world, right? Especially with the pandemic. Fortunately, the internet provides some of the best online book clubs to virtually connect with other readers anytime and anywhere in the whole wide world. Here are 5 of the best online book clubs to join

Reese’s Book Club

Reese’s Book Club aims to put women at the centre of every story; her book club echoes that message; the books are by women and about women. Every month, the club chooses a female-centric novel to discuss. Her selections intensify and strengthen women’s voices and authors of colour, focusing her conversations on community and relationships. They even offer an app where you sign up and bond with fellow book clubbers and hear announcements.

Goodreads Choice Awards Book Club

The Good Read Choice Award Club is dedicated to all the bookworms out there. An online platform that holds a wide range of members can vote on the best books. Top picks often include award winners, new bestsellers, and the highest-rated books on Goodreads. So, if you are not sure where to start, it’s a great club to find books from your favourite genre, whether it be fantasy, literary fiction or thriller.

The stacks

The Stacks is a book club in the form of a podcast by Traci Thomas. They bring a guest speaker who usually stays for two episodes. In the first one, they talk and discuss books and reading in general, whereas the second episode is dedicated to the book of the month, picked by the club members. They have a wide range of books, from classic to poetry and the latest releases.

The Silent Book Club

As the name suggests, The Silent Book Club is a mix of silent reading and discussions. But the most appealing aspect is that they are virtual meetings. In these virtual meetings, you can stay in your pajamas and reading squad t-shirt so there is much less time involved preparing yourself and more time for the actual reading. The first half is reserved for silent reading of your choice, and in the second half, you discuss and share what you learned.

Rebel Book Club

The Rebel club is based in the UK and believes “reading is like a software update for the brain” they read nonfiction focusing on learning and growth. They establish themselves as a “community of readers, thinkers, and doers”. The Rebel Club hosts virtual meetings every month, invite authors and experts, and learns from them on various topics. They also shortlist three nonfiction books on a new theme every month, and the one and the only winner is finalized by members voting.