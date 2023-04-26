Book.io to launch Brave New World NFT e-book

Book.io and the Algorand Foundation, the organization focused on growing the ecosystem for the world’s most advanced layer-1 blockchain, are teaming up to bring 10,000 e-books of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World to the Algorand blockchain, the company announced via a press release. This will mark the first time a reader can truly own a digital copy of the 1932 classic that has also been one of the most banned books of all time.

The partnership aims to distribute 10,000 copies of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World in e-book format on the Algorand blockchain. The distribution will be done via vouchers with free redemption codes. A limited supply of e-books will also be given to the attendees of Consensus 2023, which will be held in Austin, Texas from April 26-28.

Each of the e-books will be an NFT with a cover designed by AI artists, and there will be 500 covers of varying rarity. The owners of these NFTs will be able to read the book using the Book.io web reader or mobile apps, and they will also have the option to gift, sell or trade these decentralized books.

“Algorand is a partner who shares our ethos. At Book.io, we believe that books should be unchangeable, immutable, and live forever across borders,” said Book.io Co-Founder Ben Illian. “We chose Algorand because of its scalability, minimal transaction fees, and near-zero carbon footprint. We want the whole world to be able to own their digital assets and digital books, making it impossible for central authorities to ban or censor books at their discretion.”

For those who might not be knowing, Book.io is a platform for e-books and digital media that aims to revolutionize the way books are distributed and owned in the Web3 era. The platform uses its proprietary technology, Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), to protect all types of media on the blockchain, ensuring that the digital assets live perpetually without the need for centralized servers.

Book.io is currently focused on building an e-book and audiobook marketplace, providing a publishing portal for independent authors, and bringing on board top publishers from around the world. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Book.io is working to create a new paradigm for the ownership and distribution of digital media.

Book.io offers a unique approach to e-book ownership, where readers can truly own the digital books they purchase. This is unlike traditional e-book retailers that only offer users licenses to view books. This platform empowers creators by enabling them to have greater control over the distribution of their work and direct access to their readers.

Book.io utilizes a proprietary technology called Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), which ensures that the digital asset is entirely stored on the blockchain, free of any centralized server, and allows only the owner of the asset to view the encrypted media.

“One of the best things about Web3 is that it enables knowledge to come from anywhere and be accessible to anyone,” said Staci Warden, CEO at Algorand Foundation. “So, it is only fitting that we support the release of one of the most banned books of all time. We are excited to partner with Book.io to bring a new generation of knowledge-thirsty readers into Web3, using Algorand’s secure, decentralized network.”

The Algorand blockchain, on the other hand, was designed to address some of the key limitations of other blockchain networks, including scalability, security, and decentralization. The platform uses a unique consensus mechanism called pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) to achieve fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions without compromising on decentralization. Additionally, Algorand is committed to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact by operating as a carbon-neutral network.