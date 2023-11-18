BookTrib unveils exciting e-book featuring first chapters from over 50 must-read books

BookTrib.com has just launched a captivating e-book, something that can also serve as an early holiday gift for book enthusiasts. This digital collection showcases the first chapters of more than 50 books, spanning various genres and including both established and emerging authors.

Research suggests that reading a book excerpt significantly increases the likelihood of readers purchasing and delving into the complete work. Recognizing this, BookTrib has curated an enticing selection of first-chapter excerpts from genres such as contemporary and historical fiction, thrillers, fantasy, sci-fi, romance, self-help, memoirs, and more.

What sets BookTrib apart is its diversity, featuring contributions from major publishers like Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins, alongside midlist titles and self-published gems from emerging talents. Meryl Moss, the president and founder of BookTrib.com and Meryl Moss Media Group, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “We are thrilled to provide this holiday e-book to readers and couldn’t be happier with the range of books and level of participation from major publishers, celebrated authors, and new voices that are sure to make their mark on the literary landscape.”

The e-book boasts a stellar lineup of featured authors and titles, including bestsellers and acclaimed works. Notable names in the mix range from #1 New York Times Bestselling Authors to award winners like Bram Stoker and Edgar Award nominees.

Some enticing additions to BookTrib Lit Picks include:

The Proof of the Pudding by Rhys Bowen

A Very Convenient Scandal by Jacqueline Mitchard

The Other Mothers by Katherine Faulkner

The Island of the Four Ps by Ed Hajim

Breakfast at the Beach House Hotel by Judith Keim

This compilation promises a literary feast, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. Whether you’re a fan of mystery, romance, or thought-provoking memoirs, BookTrib Lit Picks offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of each book, making it the perfect guide for readers eager to discover their next holiday read. The e-book, titled BookTrib Lit Picks, is now available for free here.