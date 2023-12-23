Contents First Released Popular Web Novels of Tappytoon as English E-Books on Amazon Kindle

Source

On December 20, “The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway” by ChaCha Kim and “I Tamed My Ex-Husband’s Mad Dog” by Jkyum were released on Amazon Kindle in the U.S.

On December 19, Contents First – a global leader in digital comics, announced that it would start publishing English e-book versions of these web novels popularized by its Tappytoon reading platform. Both web novels have gained popularity in the U.S. for romantic tensions, revenge, and drama in royal courts. English-language comic readers are also fans of these dramas.

In 2022, Tappytoon released The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway in more than 200 countries, which made it the famous platform for top web novels. Moreover, the ongoing webtoon (comic) adaptation of this novel also gained a global following and became the number #1 title on Tappytoon with nearly 4 million views. In 2023, the same platform released I Tamed My Ex-husband’s Mad Dog.

Sun Bang, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Contents First, said, “Tappytoon has successfully fueled the global passion for Korean web novels, igniting imaginations across continents. By releasing our award-winning titles as e-books, we will unlock a universe of stories for new readers. ” He further said, “ Our own story is also unfolding. We intend to amplify our impact by expanding e-book production, forge collaborations with local publishers to enhance the reach of Tappytoon’s popular intellectual properties, and solidify our presence in the thriving U.S. market.”

About Contents First and Tappytoon

Founded in 2013, Contents First operates Tappytoon, a digital-first webtoon and web novel platform. The company offers a great collection of Korean webtoon and web novels for e-book lovers. By collaborating with top-notch artists and partners, the company has extended content libraries on mediums such as film, OTT, online games, books, etc. In 2022, Tappytoon surpassed 7 million registered users of its website and mobile apps for webcomics and webnovels. Tappytoon releases an average of 2,500 episodes and 25 to 30 new titles every month.

The plan of Contents First is to expand its IP business and release various genres of web novels as e-books, starting with popular romance titles available on Tappytoon.