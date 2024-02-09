Czech ebooks now have a 0% VAT

Many European countries have adopted a 0% VAT on ebooks, which means they are not taxed. The latest country to adopt this policy is the Czech Republic. As of January 1st, 2024, the VAT has been lowered from 10% to 0%. This was a calculated move because, in 2022, digital sales decreased by 3% and generated USD 359.5 million.

The Czech Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association said on their homepage, “We believe that this enlightened step by legislators—we’re finally at the forefront this time in Europe—will ultimately lead to an increase in the quality of reading in the Czech Republic, the development of Czech book culture, and accessibility for readers.

