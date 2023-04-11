A New Official eBook of Steve Jobs’ Speeches and Interviews

The book titled Make Something Wonderful will include Steve Jobs’s speeches, interviews, and correspondence.

The official Steve Jobs Archive is digitally releasing its first published work – a free ebook on April 11. “Make Something Wonderful” is a collection of speeches, interviews, and correspondence from the Apple founder. The archive says the book will inspire readers to make their own wonderful things.

Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011 at the age of 56, leaving behind an inspiring legacy for humanity. This digital book is for everyone who wants intimate glimpses of Jobs’ life and wisdom. So, if you’re a fan of Apple, Steve Jobs, or looking for something inspiring, this book may bring positive changes to your life.

In the new ebook, Steve shares about his childhood, his journey with Apple, and his time with Pixar and NeXT. He also shares about his return to Apple. The book also features some real images that have been seen before. The digital book also includes an introduction to Laurene Powell Jobs, Jobs’ wife. Users will be able to download this free ebook on April 11.

The title of the book originates from the following wording Jobs made during an internal meeting at Apple after the launch of the first iPhone in 2007.

“One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.”

The Steve Jobs Archive

In the autumn of 2022, Steve Jobs’s friends and family launched an archive to celebrate the life, work, and correspondence of the technology titan. It’s meant to become an insightful and valuable resource for new generations to get inspired and leave their own marks.

The repository was launched by Powell at Vox Media’s Code conference. According to Powell, the archive stems from his husband’s long-held belief that once we understand that everything and all the systems that govern our lives on the earth were designed by other humans. Once we understand this, we as human beings can change it, interrogate it, and stretch it. This is how human progress happens.

Jobs is known to revolutionize Silicon Valley and shaped the way we use technology today by starting Apple Inc. He played the most prominent role in bringing the company back from the verge of bankruptcy to becoming the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market cap. During his tenure, Apple launched iPod and iPhones that have changed the way the world uses the web, listens to music, etc. He also pioneered the unique touch-screen technology that powers iPads and iPhones.

The forthcoming ebook “Make Something Wonderful” will be available for digital download. While Apple and Disney DIS are producing some physical copies of the book, these will not be available for sale to the general public, according to reliable sources.