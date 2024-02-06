eBook revenues were down 3.2% in November 2023

In one month, we will understand precisely how digital audiobooks and ebooks performed in the United States in 2023. Digital book revenues were down 3.2%, generating $81.8 million in sales. The Digital Audio format remained 15.3% for November, generating $81.1 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 23.8%, coming in at $1.3 million. Year-to-date eBook revenues were down 0.8% compared to the first eleven months of 2022 for $917.5 million. The Digital Audio format was up 14.0%, reaching $782.0 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 16.9%, coming in at $11.8 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during November, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 2.0%, coming in at $368.8 million; Paperbacks were down 1.9%, with $262.5 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 53.4% to $9.1 million; and Special Bindings were up 13.8%, with $22.7 million in revenue.

Year-to-date Trade revenues were down 0.2%, at $8.2 billion for the year’s first eleven months. Hardback revenues were up 1.2%, coming in at $3.0 billion; Paperbacks were down 1.6%, with $2.9 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 24.6% to $129.0 million; and Special Bindings were up 4.0%, with $191.9 million in revenue.

