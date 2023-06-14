Europeans less inclined towards pirated stuff, EUIPO study reveals

A recently published research study conducted by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) sheds light on the perceptions and behaviors of European citizens regarding intellectual property and online piracy. The findings reveal a majority of Europeans express disapproval of obtaining digital content from illegal sources. Common justifications for such behavior, such as personal use, high content prices, or unavailability through legal channels, are generally rejected by the majority.

Interestingly, as TorrentFreak pointed out, acceptance of piracy tends to be higher among younger age groups, particularly when content is not readily available from legal sources or is considered overpriced. Nevertheless, a significant portion of Europeans, 80 percent, to be precise still prefer obtaining content from legal platforms, provided that affordable options are accessible. Moreover, a surprising 69 percent of respondents believe that the quality and variety of content on legal platforms surpass that of illegal sources.

The study also reveals that while 14 percent of Europeans admit to using illegal sources for content consumption in the past year, a significant proportion of this group, 60 percent also engage in purchasing content from legal sources. This suggests that many individuals who occasionally resort to piracy are not exclusive pirates but rather supplement their content consumption through legal means.

Among those who strictly rely on legal sources, reasons cited for avoiding illegal platforms include the availability of desired content on legal services and concerns about supporting content creators. Fear of negative consequences, such as exposure to harmful content or the risk of legal repercussions, influences a smaller percentage of individuals.

Sports content emerges as the most sought-after type of content among pirates, with a considerable portion of younger Europeans intentionally accessing illegal sources for sports-related content. Dedicated websites, social media platforms, and apps are the primary channels through which Europeans access illegal content, while peer-to-peer networks and IPTV services are less commonly utilized.

The study also highlights the prevalence of content sharing and uploading among those who engage in piracy. Younger age groups are more likely to upload or share protected content, illustrating a strong correlation between accessing content illegally and engaging in further copyright infringement.

Overall, the research offers valuable insights into European citizens’ attitudes toward intellectual property and online piracy, highlighting the importance of addressing affordability and availability concerns to discourage the use of illegal sources.