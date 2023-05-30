Exploring Canadian reading habits and trends in 2022

A recent survey conducted by BookNet Canada, a non-profit organization in the publishing industry, sheds light on the reading habits and leisure trends of Canadians in 2022. The survey has revealed a comprehensive overview of Canadians’ leisure activities, reading frequency, preferred formats, and the influence of social media on their reading experiences. The survey reveals intriguing insights into the evolving landscape of leisure and reading habits in Canada.

Consistent with previous years, approximately 8 out of 10 Canadians reported having read or listened to a book in the past year. Among readers, 40 percent have read on a daily basis, 24 percent have read weekly, and 15 percent have read once a month. The survey also highlighted the popularity of different reading formats among Canadians.

Print books continued to be highly valued, with 94 percent of readers having read at least one print book in 2021. However, there was a noticeable increase in the adoption of e-books, with over two-thirds of readers (67 percent) having read an e-book in 2022, up from 64 percent in the previous year. Audiobooks also gained traction, as 51 percent of readers listened to an audiobook in 2022, compared to 45 percent in 2021.

One notable trend in 2022 was the surge in readership of comics and graphic novels across both Fiction and Non-Fiction genres. In comparison to 2021, the readership of fictional comics and graphic novels increased significantly in both print and e-book formats. It is 15 percent who have read comics or graphic novels in print format compared to just 3 percent in 2021. For e-books, the proportion stood at 16 percent in 2022 compared to just 2 percent in 2021. Non-Fiction comics and graphic novels also experienced growth, with a rise in print (12 percent in 2022 vs. 7 percent in 2021) and e-book readership (10 percent in 2022 vs. 6 percent in 2021).

The survey revealed a notable shift in reading habits, with smartphones emerging as a preferred device for reading e-books. Over the years, smartphone usage for e-book reading increased steadily, from 23 percent in 2019 to 34 percent in 2022. The convenience and accessibility offered by smartphones have made them a popular choice for digital reading.

The study highlighted a shift in consumer behavior, with readers leaning towards borrowing rather than purchasing books across all formats, especially print books. In 2022, 52 percent of readers borrowed print books, compared to 61 percent in 2020. This trend indicates a growing preference for access to a wide range of reading material without the commitment of ownership.

Recognizing the influence of social media on readers’ engagement, the survey explored the consumption of book-related content online. Notably, more readers reported viewing or searching for book-specific social media posts daily (12 percent in 2022) than visiting book-specific social networks (10 percent), such as Shelfari, Goodreads, and Wattpad. This suggests that platforms like BookTok, BookTube, and Bookstagram have gained prominence as sources of book recommendations and discussions.

On the whole, the survey findings indicate that an overwhelming majority of Canadians, 81 percent, felt they had sufficient or more than enough free time in 2022. Canadians engaged in a variety of leisure activities during their free time, including shopping (99 percent), watching TV, videos, or movies (97 percent), cooking (96 percent), listening to music (96 percent), and spending quality time with family (96 percent).