For Kobo, Asia has the biggest growth potential for e-books

Rakuten Kobo, a leading e-book platform, continues its global expansion with the launch of the Kobo Plus subscription service in Taiwan. This move marks a significant step in tapping into Asia’s burgeoning e-book market, which CEO Michael Tamblyn believes holds immense growth potential.

Tamblyn, a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for books, underscores the importance of making reading more accessible through technology. From founding Canada’s first online bookstore to spearheading initiatives to enhance the e-book experience, Tamblyn’s journey has been driven by a commitment to serving readers.

At the heart of Rakuten Kobo’s strategy lies a focus on readers’ needs. Unlike its competitors, which often prioritize ancillary products and services, Rakuten Kobo remains dedicated solely to enhancing the reading experience. Tamblyn emphasizes the company’s mission to overcome reading bottlenecks and make literature more accessible to all.

The introduction of subscription-based services in Taiwan and other markets reflects Rakuten Kobo’s commitment to breaking down barriers to e-book adoption. Drawing from successful experiences in Europe and the United States, where subscription services have attracted a significant number of new e-book readers, the company aims to replicate this success in Asia.

With a vast collection of Chinese books and operations spanning 190 countries and 77 languages, Rakuten Kobo is well-positioned to cater to diverse literary preferences worldwide. As the e-book market continues to evolve, Rakuten Kobo remains at the forefront, driving innovation and empowering readers to discover the joy of digital reading.