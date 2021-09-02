Free eBook and audiobook subscription available for Samsung Foldable users

Buyers of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 have a lot to gain in terms of free eBook and audiobook subscriptions. According to the site mst, the Korea-based eBook subscription service provider Millie announced it will offer buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 three months of eBook subscription completely free. This should be a nice incentive to buyers of the latest generation of Samsung foldable phones who also have a passion for reading.

This can also be a great way to make the most of the extended screen space that both the phones have to offer when unfolded, especially the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which assumes the proportions of a 7.6-inch tablet when opened. Apart from access to the Milie online eBook library, buyers of the latest Samsung foldables will also be getting a free subscription to the kid’s audiobook platform, Strawberry Bean. This will provide unlimited access to the around 5000 audiobooks that the platform has to offer.

That is not all as buyers of the Samsung foldables will also be getting 3 months of free subscription to the audiobook platform Willa. All that the aspirants need to do is register on the Willa app from the Z Fold 3 or the Flip 3 and the user will be automatically included in the free subscription plan.

Meanwhile, Millie also has a special gift for those who bought the Z Fold 3 or the Flip 3 before 31st August. That includes the chance to be part of the Milli Original Goods event which offers the core content of The Dignity of Words’ and ‘The Dignity of Writing’ by Lee Ki-joo. The offer is applicable to the first 20,000 entrants with 15th September 2021 being the last date for submitting the application.

All of this should mean plenty of free eBooks to read or audiobooks to listen to for buyers of the Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 foldable phone.