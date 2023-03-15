Gen Z is avoiding e books and here’s why

Although Gen Zers are voracious readers, they claim to avoid e-books due to eye strain, the need for a digital detox, and their love of libraries. Gen Z is without a doubt avid readers. Those who were born between 1997 and 2015 are referred to be members of this generation.

An e-book had previously been used by Luk, a 21-year-old Oxford University student studying English, but he had found it to be inconvenient. Despite the seeming convenience of e-books, Luk said he prefers a print version.

According to research by the business consulting firm McKinsey, book sales have exploded in the US and the UK during the last two years. More than 843 million units were sold in the US in 2021, breaking the previous record of about 789 million units sold in 2017.

According to Nielsen BookData data, print books made up 80% of purchases for UK book consumers between the ages of 13 and 24 between November 2021 and November 2022, making them the most widely used form of reading. The data shows that during the same time period, e-books accounted for 14% of purchases from this age group.

