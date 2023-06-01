Google Play Books now offering new ‘Reading Practice’ tool for young readers to pick up reading skills

Google Play Books is introducing a new tool called Reading Practice in the United States. The feature is aimed at helping early readers enhance their comprehension skills through children’s e-books. This feature will be available on the Google Play Books Android app as well as in Google Kids Space.

With Reading Practice, young readers will have the opportunity to expand their vocabulary with a simple tap that can pronounce or sound out a word, along with providing a child-friendly definition. For early readers, a tracker will highlight the text as they read aloud, offering the ability to practice any skipped or mispronounced words at the end of each page. The majority of books on Google Play Books will have Reading Practice enabled, ensuring easy access to this valuable tool.

Google Play has been dedicated to creating products and services that cater to families, with a focus on helping children learn and explore technology in a safe manner. The objective is to provide parents with the necessary tools and flexibility to encourage reading among their children while fostering healthy and positive digital habits.

Reading Practice is now available in the United States through the Google Play Books Android app and in Google Kids Space, providing early readers with the means to independently improve their vocabulary and comprehension skills using a wide range of children’s e-books.

With Reading Practice, early readers can:

Track their reading progress: The text will be highlighted as they read aloud, allowing them to easily keep track of their position in the book and focus on the next word.

Hear a word: If they encounter a word they’re unsure how to pronounce, they can simply tap on it to hear its correct pronunciation.

Sound it out: By tapping on a word, they can also hear it broken down into syllables for a better understanding.

Hear a sentence: To provide additional context, new readers can listen to an entire sentence being read aloud.

Define a word: To learn more about a word, users can tap on it to see or hear a child-friendly definition.

Set a new reading position: They can tap on any word to update their position in the book, allowing them to start tracking from that point.

Practice challenging words: At the end of each page, users will have the option to practice any words they skipped or mispronounced.

To find books with Reading Practice, users can explore the curated collection of kid-friendly reads on Google Play Books, which includes some free options. Alternatively, they can browse through thousands of English language books specifically designated for younger readers. Most of these titles will have Reading Practice enabled, indicated by a “Practice” badge on the book detail page.

For a more targeted search, users can utilize the “Reading Practice” filter in Google Play Books to narrow down their store or library searches to e-books that offer this feature specifically.