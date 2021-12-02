How to Make Reading eBooks More Fun

Reading eBooks has become a global hobby. Now, men, women, and children read eBooks for fun and in professional environments, such as at work and school. Despite print books still being popular, it’s undeniable that eBooks have shaken up the industry and helped to capture the imaginations of new and old generations.

When you’re reading an eBook on your eReader, tablet, or smartphone, did you know that there are lots of interesting ways you can improve the experience? Here are some well-liked suggestions for you to try.

Write review notes

If you’re a fan of expressing your opinion, you should write a review for every book you read (Goodreads is a great online website for posting book reviews). Therefore, while reading an eBook, you should have a pen and pad at your side where you can jot your notes down. Eventually, after finishing your eBook, you can turn these notes into a full-blown review for other people to read. Hopefully, your reviews will gather attention – you might even be able to start a blog.

Read with friends

Some people prefer to read alone, but reading with friends is a lot of fun. So, if you have some friends who are also bookworms like yourself, you should suggest meeting up with your eBooks together. This way, you can sit and read in sync, stopping to make your opinions known in between pages. Plus, if anybody is confused by the story or content of the eBook, you can help each other out.

Play online games in-between reading

When you read an eBook for long periods of time, your concentration can quickly start to waver. That’s why it’s a good idea to give yourself a boost by playing online games in between the different chapters. Online gaming has become so popular that there are now literally thousands of games for you to choose from, including Fortnite, Clash Royale, and so many more. Make sure that you buy the perfect screen to enhance the experience, and just remember to not let these games distract you from your eBooks for too long – you need to find the perfect balance.

Listen to music or podcasts in the background

There’s nothing wrong with reading in silence, but adding some music or podcasts to the background is a great way to lift the atmosphere and add an extra layer of warmth to the occasion.

For example, you could play some relaxing guitar music or a podcast by someone with a soft speaking voice. Try out different ones to see which help you to concentrate better whilst reading.

Light some candles or incense

Lastly, you can make reading eBooks more fun by lighting candles or incense to add some fragrance to the air. Of course, you should only ever do this in the comfort of your own home – never in a public space like a library.

Lighting candles or incense should help to invigorate your senses and increase your engagement with your eBook. Just make sure to light them in a safe place, such as on your desk, and clear of any paper or flammable materials.

