IDW to lose GI Joe and Transformers license by year end

IDW Publishing has been one of the key players in the world of comic publishing for a while. Much of that fame can be credited to the fact that IDW holds the license for classic series like G.I. Joe and Transformers, among others. Now it looks like a great era is coming to an end, according to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter.

After more than a decade, IDW Publishing is going to lose its license for G.I. Joe and Transformers. While the news may be a big game-changer for IDW, it isn’t exactly a shock to the world. Late last year, there was some talk of Skybound Entertainment negotiating terms to acquire the license for the two brands from Hasbro. While the legendary toy-maker has yet to confirm whether the torch will be passed down to Skybound, it is now a known fact that IDW will be out of the picture.

Speaking about the loss of the G.I. Joe and Transformers license, IDW issued the following statement.

At the end of 2022, IDW will bid a fond farewell to the publication of G.I. Joe and Transformers comic books and graphic novels. We’re exceedingly proud of our stewardship of these titles — 17 years with the Robots in Disguise and 14 years with A Real American Hero — and thank the legion of fans for their unwavering support, month in and month out. We’re also eternally grateful to every one of the talented creators who helped bring these characters to four-color life through our comics.

When this year draws to a close, IDW will bring down the curtain on the G.I. Joe and Transformers front. Fans will be relieved to hear that the publishing house plans to end its time with the series graciously. IDW has planned out stories to continue its final year with G.I. Joe and Transformers, pushing out a steady stream of new comics and graphic novels until the very end.

In 2022, readers can expect IDW to continue issuing the monthly Transformers and Transformers: Beast Wars series until the summer. There are a couple of more events and one-shots in the works following the end of Transformers.

Meanwhile, G.I. Joe fans can expect a celebratory special of the 300th issue of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. There’s more coming down the G.I. Joe pipeline this year, with a four-part send-up of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Saturday Morning Adventures slated for this spring.

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for more content to be announced by IDW for both the G.I. Joe and Transformers series.