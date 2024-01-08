Indonesian book giant turns to tech to fight piracy

Kompas Gramedia, a major Indonesian conglomerate with a robust book publishing unit, is exploring the potential of blockchain technology to tackle the persistent issue of online content piracy. Adi Ekatama, the publishing director of the Group of Retail & Publishing (GoRP) division, expressed optimism that blockchain, particularly non-fungible tokens (NFTs), could play a pivotal role in safeguarding intellectual property rights.

“NFTs can provide valuable proof of the authenticity of intellectual property,” he noted. Ekatama told NikkeiAsia that discussions with various industry stakeholders to develop and implement this technology are currently ongoing.

He outlined a simple yet effective method, suggesting the inclusion of a QR code on each book. Buyers could then scan the QR code, register their data on the blockchain, and create a unique code for each book. In the event of a pirated version appearing on a marketplace, the source could be readily identified.

Despite Kompas Gramedia’s ability to meet book demand, piracy remains a formidable challenge for the company. Ekatama highlighted the ease with which pirated books proliferate on Indonesian online marketplaces due to a “lack of regulation.”

A 2021 survey by the Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI) revealed that over 75 percent of surveyed publishers, out of more than 130, found their books pirated and sold. The company’s proactive stance stems from the realization that relying on marketplaces or governmental regulations alone is insufficient. Ekatama emphasized that reporting infringements led to takedowns, but sellers faced no consequences and simply reestablished new stores.

While Indonesia’s copyright law imposes penalties for violations, including fines and imprisonment, concerns persist about the enforcement of intellectual property rights (IPR). The country’s efforts to address piracy have garnered attention from international bodies like the European Commission and the United States Trade Representative, with Indonesia placed on the Priority Watch List.

Collaborating with local e-commerce site Tokopedia, Indonesia’s Directorate General of Intellectual Property aims to eliminate counterfeit goods on the marketplace platform, aligning with the government’s broader initiatives to enhance intellectual property protection.

Euromonitor International’s November report indicated a market demand of $712 million for Indonesian book publishing in 2022. Kompas Gramedia’s books, gaining international acclaim, include translated works such as Eka Kurniawan’s “Lelaki Harimau” (“Man Tiger”). Indonesia’s prominence in the global literary scene was highlighted when it served as the Guest of Honour at the 2015 Frankfurt Book Fair and as the “Market Focus” country at the London Book Fair in 2019.