iOS 16.4 introduces page turn animations to Apple Books

Apple unveiled iOS 16.4 and an update to iPad OS that reintroduces page-turn animations to Apple Books. This will allow people to curl when reading ebooks; you can peak and see what is on the next page. It also provides a seamless transition from one page to the next.

There are now three possible ways to turn pages in Books: One is the old “curl” animation, the other is “slide,” which was the default and only option in iOS 16, and, finally, you can choose “none,” which removes any animation altogether from the page-turning process.

If you want to enable curl animations on Apple Books, launch the app and then select Curl by tapping on your display while reading a book; tap on the menu button in the lower right corner, choose “Themes & Settings,” and from there tap the page turn icon and select the animation.

I know many people who stopped using Apple Books when they disabled page turn animations since this was a core feature incorporated into the app when it first launched over ten years ago. They finally listened to their millions of users who left comments on our website and also the mainstream Apple news websites.