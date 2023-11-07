Kobo Plus is now available in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland

Kobo Plus is an online subscription platform with unlimited access to over 1 million ebooks and over 120K audiobooks for a low monthly fee. The service has just launched in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. Scandinavian readers can access Kobo Plus via the Kobo Books App for iOS or Android and directly on Kobo eReaders to begin discovering new authors and genres.

There are three tiers of Kobo Plus, which offer different value proposition, depending on users needs. Kobo Plus Read, provides Unlimited eBooks for 9.99 € in Finland, 89 DKR in Denmark, 169 NOK in Norway and 129 SEK in Sweden per month. Kobo Plus Listen includes an audiobooks only catalog, which costs 9.99 € in Finland, 89 DKR in Denmark, 169 NOK in Norway and 129 SEK in Sweden per month. If you want both audiobooks and ebooks, Kobo Plus Read and Listen provides the best value. It includes unlimited ebooks and audiobooks for 12.99 € in Finland, 129 DKR in Denmark, 189 NOK in Norway and 159 SEK in Sweden per month.

“Kobo Plus has generated tremendous excitement as a popular choice in various regions globally. Enthusiastic readers from countries including the Netherlands, Canada, US, UK, France and many more have embraced the opportunity to explore countless eBooks and audiobooks without limitations. With over a decade of pioneering efforts in the digital reading space, we have discovered that there’s nothing quite as thrilling for book lovers than saying ‘read as much as you want,’ which is exactly what our Kobo Plus service offers. We are delighted to extend our reading experience to Scandinavian booklovers.” said Bart Robers, Director, Audiobooks and Global Subscriptions, Rakuten Kobo.