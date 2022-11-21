Kobo Plus now has Audiobooks in Canada

Kobo Plus is a online subscription that users pay a monthly fee and get access to over 1.3 million digital books and in some markets, audiobooks. Kobo Plus has just added 100,000 audiobooks in their library for Canadians. Subscribers will be able to explore the eBook and audiobook catalogue stress-free with a free 30-day trial. In addition to books from some of the country’s biggest publishers, the subscription features stories from Kobo’s publishing arm, Kobo Originals, and eBooks and audiobooks published through Kobo Writing Life—Kobo’s global self-publishing platform.

In order to access Kobo Plus content. Canadians can read and listen on any of the Kobo apps for Android or iOS, in addition to Kobo e-readers. The content is not just indie author crap, but actual good books by well known authors, who a have been in all of the bestseller lists. This makes it have the advantage against Kindle Unlimited, which to be honest, doesn’t provide very good value.

“At Kobo, we are in the business of delighting readers – whether that’s with beautiful eReaders or our top-rated apps for reading and listening. But nothing delights a reader as much as saying “read as much as you want,” which is exactly what our Kobo Plus service offers,” said Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo. “In the two years since launching Kobo Plus all-you-can-read eBooks in Canada, we’ve seen a flood of readers try it out, and then just keep reading to their hearts’ content. It’s our pleasure and privilege to extend the offering to audiobooks so that Kobo Plus readers can enjoy reading and listening without boundaries.”

Kobo has 3 tiers for Plus in Canada. You can just read books for $9.99 per moth, get access to audiobooks only for the same amount, or get access to both for $12.99 per month.



