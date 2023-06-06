Mark Cuban collaborates with Book.io to release NFT e-book on Polygon Blockchain

Prominent billionaire investor Mark Cuban has joined forces with Book.io, a leading digital content publishing company that operates on various blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Cardano, Algorand, and Polygon. Together, they are set to release Cuban’s e-book titled How to Win at the Sport of Business as a non-fungible token (NFT) exclusively on the Polygon network. Known for its low fees and fast transactions, the Polygon blockchain provides the ideal platform for this venture.

As NewsWires reported, Mark Cuban’s NFT collection will encompass a limited edition of 10,000 e-books, each featuring 285 distinct AI-generated cover designs. The digital content publisher, Book.io, had previously hinted at their collaboration with Mark Cuban during a recent episode of the “BanklessHQ” podcast. Notably, Book.io differentiates its NFTs by referring to them as Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), offering users ownership rights and the ability to access, read, resell, and share digital content. The book will feature a collection of Cuban’s finest material sourced from his renowned Blog Maverick.

Book.io has officially confirmed its partnership with Mark Cuban for the launch of this remarkable NFT collection. Cuban penned the book in 2011, and its release as an NFT on the Polygon network will also showcase Book.io’s innovative technology, merging the convenience of Web2 with the ownership benefits of Web3. The aim is to allow users to purchase digital assets without the need for cryptocurrency knowledge or experience.

“We are extremely excited about this mint. Mark Cuban has truly been a fantastic seed investor and advisor, and we’ve been working toward this moment for many months,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io. “We firmly believe that the 1.1 billion digital readers should be able to easily buy and own their digital assets, but there is way too much friction in crypto. For this mint, anyone can participate. The Book.io purchasing path can create a self-driven wallet for the reader, and they can purchase with a credit card. This is how you onboard millions of people into Web3.”

Book.io has disrupted the digital publishing landscape by enabling creators and owners to sell decentralized encrypted assets on blockchain platforms such as Cardano, Ethereum, Algorand, and Polygon. Their proprietary technology empowers users to own, read, resell, and share these digital assets. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, Book.io is at the forefront of this transformative publishing approach.

“Mark has a long relationship with Polygon and we extend our warmest congratulations to him on the successful release of this e-book,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon co-founder. “Undoubtedly, it will serve as a gateway for newcomers to discover the world of NFTs, while Polygon ensures their journey is characterized by seamless speed and simplicity.”

“This mint should be fast and exciting,” said Mr. Stone. “We’re entering the Golden Era for readers, authors, and publishers, and this is a milestone in our mission to build the future of books.”

As for Mark Cuban, he is renowned for his extensive involvement in the cryptocurrency and NFT space. In 2021, he disclosed that his crypto portfolio consisted of 60% Bitcoin, 30% Ethereum, and 10% other cryptocurrencies. While maintaining a bullish outlook on NFTs, Cuban has been selective in sharing with the public specific details about his investments.

During The North American Bitcoin Conference last year, Mark Cuban expressed how non-fungible tokens initially attracted him to the crypto industry. Describing himself as a crypto “evangelist,” Cuban minted his first NFT in 2020.