Neil Gaiman and 900 authors speak out against ebook in libraries

Neil Gaiman, Naomi Klein, Cory Doctorow and 900+ authors speak out for libraries right to own and preserve eBooks. They are demanding that publishers and trade associations put the digital rights of librarians, readers, and authors ahead of shareholder profits. A website called Fight for the Future has created an email, blog and social media template and a list for authors to sign. They want to fight against the Association of American Publishers and the Publishers Association who are undermining the traditional rights of libraries to own and preserve books, intimidating libraries with lawsuits, and smear campaigns.

Here are their three main points that they are trying to draw attention to;