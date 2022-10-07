NFT ebooks are going to be a reality

Book.io is the leading platform for NFT eBooks and digital content in the Web3 era. Their proprietary technology, Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), allows all types of media to live perpetually, protected on the blockchain – a seismic shift for blockchain utility. Book.io is working diligently to build an eBook and audiobook marketplace, mobile reading apps, and a publishing portal for independent authors. The company has just received seed funding from the Ingram Content Group, who powers thousands of bookstores with hardcover, paperbacks novels and also digital books via Vitalsource.

Book.io is building the infrastructure for putting eBooks and audiobooks on-chain, which will allow readers to truly own the digital books they purchase, instead of the current industry licensing model. This will enable an entirely new secondary digital market where publishers and authors can earn royalties and leverage new author-to-reader direct engagement channels.

Book.io will work directly with Ingram’s vast digital and physical infrastructure to create NFT eBooks and audiobooks from the world’s top authors and publishers. Ingram’s print-on-demand service, Lightning Source, will enable Book.io to bundle NFT eBooks with bespoke printed physical books in an industry first, named Mint & Print, allowing the ability to print singular physical books based on NFT eBook ownership and deliver those printed books within 48 hours anywhere in the world.

“Ingram Content Group is excited to join with Book.io in pioneering new supply-chain models for eBook delivery that take advantage of the security of blockchain technologies, the promise of Web 3.0 and innovative commercialization models based on NFTs,” says Shawn Morin, President and CEO of Ingram Content Group. “Ingram Content Group is dedicated to all facets of the book industry, and Book.io naturally aligns with the global reach of our business and our mission to provide the infrastructure and services necessary to help content reach its destination, from content creators to consumers.”

“The team and I are super excited about this investment,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io. “We believe that the golden era of digital books has only just begun, and a partnership with Ingram will give us the opportunity to scale in order to meet the overwhelming demand we are experiencing, and expand our platform to give digital ownership to the mass reading market.”



Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.