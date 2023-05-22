Over a million e-books hacked from Korean e-book store Aladin, investigations underway

It has been revealed that a portion of e-books has been leaked from the online bookstore Aladin. Amid claims that one million copies have been leaked, Aladin has requested a police investigation while assessing the extent of the damage.

Aladin posted a notice on its website under the name of CEO Choi Woo-kyung, expressing deep apologies to the publishers and authors for the leakage of e-book products. They stated that they are currently investigating the details and extent of the damage. Previously, screenshots of a Telegram conversation channel claiming that 1,000 Aladin e-books had been leaked were circulated on some internet communities. Currently, access to that channel is still available.

Upon discovering the leakage of some e-books that were not protected by Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology, Aladin reported the incident to the Korea Copyright Protection Agency and requested a cyber investigation from the Cyber Investigation Division of the Korean National Police Agency. An Aladin representative stated, “The leaked files are not encrypted files (DRM-applied files). We have requested an investigation to prevent secondary damages, such as illegal distribution of unauthorized files.” It has been reported that Aladin did not apply DRM technology to some e-books.

As a solution to the situation, Aladin has proposed a fund allocation plan. They plan to operate an unauthorized distribution control center for e-books and offer rewards for reporting illegally distributed e-books. They also intend to use the funds for campaigns that raise awareness about the illegality of using unauthorized e-books. It should be noted that downloading, copying, distributing, or lending the leaked e-books can lead to punishment under copyright law.