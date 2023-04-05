Protect your privacy: what eBooks reveal about you

Ebooks have replaced physical books due to their convenience and accessibility for many avid readers. Consequently, they’ll find many available eBooks immediately without buying their physical counterparts at the store. In some cases, books only have online versions.

And most readers might assume that their book preferences are safe from tracking we see on the internet. However, eBook platforms gather much private data on you without realizing it. Learn what information ebooks obtain about you and how to prevent it.

What information ebooks reveal about you

Reading a book has always been a safe escape from reality. You can find incredible deals and read your favourite titles without spending too much. However, with the digitization of books, you’re no longer safe while losing yourself in your favourite story.

Many need to be made aware of this privacy hurdle. So, let’s see what data you might reveal when reading that fantasy or an adult book.

Personal information

Ebook platforms can obtain personal information, such as your name, email address, phone number, and billing details. You’ve probably provided them with this information when you created your account. However, it’s crucial to share it with legitimate sites only.

All ebook platforms will probably use this data on you for account management, web analytics, etc. Moreover, they also use it for marketing, to send you offers and deals via email and get you to spend more money.

Bought and read books

You’re probably aware that your bank records all your online purchases. That also goes for online books. Your favourite ebook platform stores information on which books, genres, and price range work the best for you. Then, it starts setting the patterns for the books you buy. It uses this information later for personalized recommendations, so you will continue buying its ebooks.

Therefore, if you usually buy thrillers at a higher price, they won’t recommend romance novels or cheaper thrillers. Furthermore, readers’ privacy has been investigated before, with many claiming that users should feel embarrassed about their interests. Everyone should have a safe space to enjoy the stories they want, free from monitoring or tracking.

Used devices and apps

You’ve used several ebook-reading devices and probably didn’t think much of it. Well, ebook sites note every single activity they can from you. Therefore, if they notice you switch from one expensive device to another in the same price range, they assume you can afford costly ebooks and will recommend them.

Moreover, if they notice activity on two devices simultaneously, they’ll try to find out if you’re sharing an account with your partner or children and offer ebooks or subscriptions accordingly.

Location data

Ebook platforms collect location data using your device’s GPS or IP address. They can use this information for various purposes. They’ll primarily use it for geo-targeted content, meaning they’ll show you recommendations for ebooks according to your geographic location, such as local authors or top books in your region.

You could turn off GPS tracking to prevent this type of surveillance. Furthermore, you can download VPN apps to mask your current location and IP address. A Virtual Private Network can do wonders for anyone wishing to protect their online activities. So, whenever you want to browse for the next read, turn on a VPN, open the incognito browsing tab, and start exploring.

User behaviour

The user behaviour data that ebook sites collect consists of several factors. For example, they might gather information on the links you click and your interactions with other users and their platforms to better understand and personalize them to suit your preferences.

On the other hand, they also gather information on when you log in and out of the site, how long you read, how many times a day, what site settings you prefer, and much more. They use this information to find out if you have a job, when you sleep, and other daily information about you so that they can present and promote ebooks and deals at your most convenient time.

How to protect your privacy

Although it’s impossible to protect your privacy online entirely, there’s a solution that will help you immensely, make you feel safe, and give you peace of mind.

When reading eBooks, consider enabling all the necessary security solutions. Furthermore, learn what information eReaders or different devices gather about you. Privacy policies should also inform you of how that data gets used.

Conclusion

Even though reading ebooks seems like staying in a safe little haven where you can read your favourite titles and enjoy your privacy, it’s not very different from social media. Ebook platforms collect extensive data on you, such as private information, the ebooks you buy, your devices, location, reading habits, and more.

Fortunately, there is a way to protect your privacy. A trustworthy VPN will make you much safer while reading ebooks and surfing the internet.

