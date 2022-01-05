RBmedia now has German-Language Audiobooks

Today RBmedia has announced its entry into the German-language audio market through its new audio brand, RBmedia Verlag. In tandem, RBmedia announced the acquisition of leading German audiobook publisher ABOD, which will supply leading titles to this new brand. Miles Stevens-Hoare, General Manager of RBmedia international, said, “We’ve been tracking the German-language digital audiobook market for some time and have seen consistent, sizeable growth. We believe it represents a long-term growth opportunity for us.”

ABOD has been producing audiobooks in the field of economics and politics for almost 10 years. The audiobooks are published under the imprints ABOD and Hörbuch München and are produced in the company’s own sound studios in Munich. Through the publisher’s own CD production, all titles appear as physical audiobooks for the book trade and can also be purchased through 70 digital retailers. ABOD is one of the leading German audiobook publishers in the non-fiction sector. Notable ABOD audiobook titles to be published under the RBmedia Verlag brand include:

“Cycles of Climate Change: How Climate Feedback Loops Can Destroy or Save the World” by Greta Thunberg, Dalai Lama

“The Self-Righteous: My Counter-Program for Common Sense and Solidarity” by Sahra Wagenknecht

“Put Warm Clothes On, It’s Going to Be Hot: Understand Climate Change and Learn from the Crisis for Tomorrow’s World” by Sven Plöger, Eckart von Hirschhausen

RBmedia Verlag will join W. F. Howes and Wavesound as RBmedia’s international audiobook publishing businesses.

