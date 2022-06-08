Sora reading app used to access more than 100 million e-books and audiobooks worldwide

While the pandemic has led to people taking to reading in a big way in most parts of the world, one segment where this trend seems to have taken on a new proportion is the education sector. Far more students and teachers have adopted digital means of education than ever before. That includes the use of smartphones, tablets, e-readers, e-notes, and such. On the software side, apps such as Sora have been fueling the growth of digital reading and have evolved almost as the staple app for students to access e-books or audiobooks.

As eSchoolNews reported, the Sora reading application recently reached a milestone with K12 students having accessed more than 100 million books from their school’s library using the app. As it is, there has been a growing trend toward the digitalization of school libraries so that they have more e-books and audiobooks to complement the student’s study material. Plus, there also has been an emphasis to include more digital content to allow for pleasure reading as well.

Schools have also been endorsing the Sora reading application for accessing the digital content their libraries have to offer. As of now, more than 53,000 schools around the world rely on Sora to ensure their students have access to the digital content they need. That is not all as the schools have also been using Sora to connect students to the local public libraries and Public Library CONNECT to let students have the content appropriate for their age.

With Sora, educators also have the option to create digital book clubs that the student will have access to or arrange for them to be part of other such regional or global programs that encourage reading or listening to e-books and audiobooks respectively. Plus, the app can also be a boon for those with any form of visual or physical impairment that prevents them from reading print books or e-books.

Meanwhile, of the more than 100 million digital content that students have accessed since its inception back in 2018, Sora said a vast majority or 87 percent has been e-books while only 13 percent is made up of audiobooks. Also, books on juvenile fiction and no-fiction, comics and graphic novels, humor, young adult fiction, and non-fiction stories have been the most favored. These apart, or genres of books such as fantasy, romance, historical fiction, mystery stories, and lastly, biographies and autobiographies that were most in demand.

Also, in what can point out the pan-world appeal of the Sora reading app, it is only 18 percent of the 100 million checkouts that have been in English while the remaining has been in other languages. These include Spanish, German, Chinese, French, Swedish, Japanese, Hebrew, Italian, Afrikaans, and Russian. Meanwhile, states in the US that saw the maximum number of books accessed via Sora include Texas, New York, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Massachusetts.

An inherent benefit of digital reading material is that it can be accessed anytime and anywhere, and via any device.