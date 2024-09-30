Stuff Your Kindle Day 2024 – Books Offered for Free

Stuff your Kindle Day, as the name itself suggests, is all about the chance to add some nice titles to your Kindle device for free. However, contrary to what many might believe, it isn’t an Amazon-backed promotion. Instead, it was first started by best-selling romance author Zoe York in 2015 and has evolved into an extremely popular sales event ever since. The event is not limited to books from Kindle Unlimited nor do you need a Kindle Unlimited subscription to participate.

This provides a chance for indie authors to reach a wider audience simply by making their titles free for an entire day. The event is held around four times a year, during which time a title or a set of titles is made available for free for 24 hours. However, while the promotional event first included only romance titles, it now offers free books of almost any genre, including science fiction, horror, fantasy, and so on.

That said, there is no fixed date for the event to be held. Rather, the exact date is decided by Zoe York and is disclosed to only those who have subscribed to the Romance Bookworms email list. So, if you wish to be part of all the fun, make it a point to join the Romance Bookworms email list. Also, keep an eye on the Stuff Your Kindle Day 2024 landing page at Amazon. You might all want to keep a tab on the site StuffYourKindleDay.org.