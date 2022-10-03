The Best Mystery and Thriller Books for this Fall, 2022

This fall, revisit some old friend, with these returning mystery series and thriller entries. Whether your tastes runs to Bosch, Reacher, Chief Inspector Gamache, or the Thursday Murder Club, these, and many more of your favorite detectives, are back. And, if you’re on the lookout for a new favorite series to begin, look no further.

Treasure State by C.J. Box

Bozeman-based PI Cassie Dewell is firing on all cylinders in the latest by C.J. Box, as she investigates the con man who rooked a wealthy widow as well as the shady treasure hunter who’s trying to pull a fast one. Big Sky Country is the backdrop for a big twisty plotline as Cassie deftly works through a mystery—and some Montana history—in this page-turner.

Put an exciting, intricate plot—which will keep readers on their toes—together with a new partner, karate expert Frederica White, and you have the ingredients for another unputdownable Amos Decker novel. Character-driven but action-packed, this one delivers on all fronts.

Going Rogue: Rise and Shine 29 by Janet Evanovich

Stephanie Plum breaks the rules, flirts with disaster, and shows who’s boss in the latest smash hit from #1 New York Times bestselling author Janet Evanovich. Monday mornings aren’t supposed to be fun, but they should be predictable. However, on this particular Monday, Stephanie Plum knows that something is amiss when she turns up for work at Vinnie’s Bail Bonds to find that longtime office manager Connie Rosolli, who is as reliable as the tides in Atlantic City, hasn’t shown up.

Stephanie’s worst fears are confirmed when she gets a call from Connie’s abductor. He says he will only release her in exchange for a mysterious coin that a recently murdered man left as collateral for his bail. Unfortunately, this coin, which should be in the office—just like Connie—is nowhere to be found. The quest to discover the coin, learn its value, and save Connie will require the help of Stephanie’s Grandma Mazur, her best pal Lula, her boyfriend Morelli, and hunky security expert Ranger. As they get closer to unraveling the reasons behind Connie’s kidnapping, Connie’s captor grows more threatening and soon Stephanie has no choice but to throw caution to the wind, follow her instincts, and go rogue. Full of surprises, thrills, and humor, Going Rogue reveals a new side of Stephanie Plum, and shows Janet Evanovich at her scorching, riotous best.



Desert Star by Michael Connelly

LAPD detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch team up to hunt the brutal killer who is Bosch’s “white whale”—a man responsible for the murder of an entire family. In an interesting twist, Ballard is now running a cold case unit which Bosch joins as a volunteer, helping with a political hot potato case as well as revisiting the case that haunts him to this day. Old school shoe leather and new tech forensics compete and collaborate, as do Bosch and Ballard, in this intense but pacy novel, making for yet another series high point.

A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

Just when you think this series can’t get any better, it does just that. It’s gone from cozy to deeper, darker, more cerebral, and even meditative, without ever losing the suspense and the forward-drive of a great mystery plot. In this case, the reappearance of two people Gamache and Jean-Guy Beauvoir first encountered during the tragic case that brought the detectives together, may be a portent of trouble.

