The Daily Mail Launches an Online Bookstore

The Daily Mail and the Sunday edition are the most well read newspapers in the United Kingdom, with a circulation of over a million people. They have just opened an online bookstore, that is selling all sorts of bestsellers from major publishers, with an obvious emphasis on the UK market, so they have a big section on the royals.

The new bookstore is powered by Monwell, who also provides bookstores for the Guardian, Times Literary Supplement and Archant Community Media. The overall design of the store is sleek and stylish, prices are on par with the listings on Amazon.

Tynan Stanyer, head of e-commerce at the Daily Mail, said: “We look forward to working closely with Monwell to give our readers access to a huge catalogue of books at great value, and first-class customer service. We are excited to combine the Daily Mail Group’s huge range of editorial coverage along with Monwell’s expertise in providing a books fulfilment service.”

I think it is very interesting that most UK newspapers write book reviews, talk about new books and also sell them. Newspapers in Canada and the United States also do the same thing, the New York Times is the gold standard with their bestseller list and book reviews, but none of these publications sell books directly or partner with other e-com sites. They simple leave it in the customers hands to find and purchase the books themselves.



