The Kindle Hack That Will Let You Keep a Library eBooks Longer

One of the best things about e-book libraries, or for that matter, any book library, is that you can have all the books you need without having to buy any of them. However, there are certain rules you need to abide by, the prime among which is the need to return the e-book within the stipulated time, which usually is 21 days.

Many aren’t comfortable with that as they’d like to read at their own pace. If that is the case with you, here is a nice little hack shared by Instagram user @samiam_reading (via women.com) that will let you keep a library book for as long as you want without breaking any rules or preventing others from having access to the same title. Read on.

As already stated, the hack is simple as all you need to do is switch on the Airplane Mode on your Kindle or whatever e-reader device you might be using. This is how you do it. Load the particular book that you wish to keep beyond the usual renting period. Once you have done that, turn the Airplane Mode on. This will keep the book on your device for as long as you wish to.

The next thing you need to do is get hold of another device with which you can log in to your library account. You might even want to return the book early as well as this will free up the particular title for others who are next in line for the same. You need not worry as the title is always available to you and for as long as you want to. Technically speaking, the book is going to be on your device for as long as the Airplane Mode is off. Switch it on and the book will simply disappear.

The good thing with this hack is that while you have access to the book even beyond the renting period, you aren’t depriving anyone else who’d like to access the same title. Since your Kindle is not connected to the internet, it will never know the book has already been returned and hence, continue to show the book.