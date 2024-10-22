Today is Stuff Your Kindle Day, Focus is on Romance Titles

It is Stuff Your Kindle Day today and this time, the focus is on romance. Fans of the romance genre now have the chance to pick their favourite titles for free or at discounted rates. Authors are all set to have the price shelved on thousands of titles during the 24 hours that the event lasts. You can download the titles that will remain with you forever. As has already been discussed before, Stuff Your Kindle Day is open to all.

Unlike what it might seem, the event is hosted by authors with Amazon having no role in it in any way. Also, it is open to all and is not Kindle-specific. In other words, those having e-reader devices of other brands such as Kobo are also open to participate in the event. The current iteration of Stuff Your Kindle Day is hosted by the Romance Book Lovers and anyone can download the titles offered for free. You can read them on any device via the app of your preference.

Amazon however does host a Stuff Your Kindle Day site where you can have access to some of the best titles that have their prices completely waived. The titles are neatly organized as per their genres and sub-genres, thereby making it easy to find what you are looking for. Alternatively, you can also make it to the Romance Book Blast. The blog lists out the romance tiles which include those written by disabled authors, LGBTQIA+ authors, and others.