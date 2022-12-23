Good e-Reader

US ebook revenues were down 2.1% in October 2022

Digital book revenues have declined every month this year, but one. In the United States they saw another 2.1% dip in sales and generated $82.9 million in October 2022. Year-to-date eBook revenues were down 5.9% as compared to the first ten months of 2021 for a total of $844.8 million. Digital audiobooks continue to soar, sales increased by 16.4% for October, coming in at $74.9 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 16.2% coming in at $1.9 million. Over the course of the first ten months of 2022, digital audiobooks was up 7.4%, coming in at $693.1 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 30.0% coming in at $12.8 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of October, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were down 16.7%, coming in at $443.8 million; Paperbacks were down 14.2%, with $296.8 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 65.7% to $7.2 million; and Special Bindings was down 8.5%, with $25.0 million in revenue. This is quite surprising that every category of hardcover and paperback sales were down.

Year-to-date Trade revenues were down 5.1%, at $7.5 billion for the first ten months of the year. Hardback revenues were down 12.9%, coming in at $2.6 billion; Paperbacks were up 2.1%, with $2.7 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 24.8% to $151.4 million; and Special Bindings were down 2.7%, with $165.7 million in revenue.

    0