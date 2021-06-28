US ebook sales dipped slightly in April 2021

Digital book sales in the United States fell slightly by 1.2% in April 2021 and generated $90.8 million. This is the first time this year that the format did not increase, this is primarily due to many bookstores reopening. Digital audiobooks was up 17.5% for April, coming in at $63.1 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 32.2% coming in at $2.1 million.

What is very telling about the slight decline in ebook sales were the double digit increases for the trade category. Hardback revenues were up 49.4%, coming in at $278.6 million; Paperbacks were up 44.0%, with $250.0 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 11.9% to $18.1 million; and Board Books were up 24.0%, with $12.2 million in revenue.

Overall, eBook revenues were up 14.5% in the first four months of 2021 for a total of $368.9 million. Digital audiobooks was up 20.1%, coming in at $252.5 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 3.8% coming in at $6.9 million.

Year to date, Hardback revenues were up 38.0%, coming in at $1.0 billion; Paperbacks were up 25.4%, with $901.7 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 30.1% to $79.9 million; and Board Books were up 12.5%, with $57.1 million in revenue.

