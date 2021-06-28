Digital book sales in the United States fell slightly by 1.2% in April 2021 and generated $90.8 million. This is the first time this year that the format did not increase, this is primarily due to many bookstores reopening. Digital audiobooks was up 17.5% for April, coming in at $63.1 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 32.2% coming in at $2.1 million.
What is very telling about the slight decline in ebook sales were the double digit increases for the trade category. Hardback revenues were up 49.4%, coming in at $278.6 million; Paperbacks were up 44.0%, with $250.0 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 11.9% to $18.1 million; and Board Books were up 24.0%, with $12.2 million in revenue.
Overall, eBook revenues were up 14.5% in the first four months of 2021 for a total of $368.9 million. Digital audiobooks was up 20.1%, coming in at $252.5 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 3.8% coming in at $6.9 million.
Year to date, Hardback revenues were up 38.0%, coming in at $1.0 billion; Paperbacks were up 25.4%, with $901.7 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 30.1% to $79.9 million; and Board Books were up 12.5%, with $57.1 million in revenue.
Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Pingback: US ebook sales dipped slightly in April 2021 | Amazonsearch.io()