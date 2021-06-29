Boyue P3 Cappsu is a new digital dictionary pen

The Boyue P3 is a new digital pen that is designed for looking words up in the dictionary, by scanning text on an e-reader or print book. It also offers word search translation, voice translation, text translation, AI assistant, vocabulary book, textbook learning, text excerpting, listening practice, digital recording, history record and system settings. This device is currently only available in China and for Chinese text, but later this year it will support a multitude of new languages, including English.

On the front of the P3 is a 2.98-inch high-definition display and a button to engage the scanning feature. There is also 2 other buttons designed for volume and turning the device off. volume. There is a speaker on the back of it, so this is where everything will be read aloud. It has WIFI internet access and charging the device will be done via the USB-C port and there is a small 1050mAh battery for three weeks of use.

According to the only review posted for this, “For word search and translation, OCR text recognition technology is used, which can recognize 80 words in one minute, and the recognition rate is as high as 99%, which is 20 times faster than the query speed of paper dictionaries. In terms of the scanning speed, it was also fast, almost all scanning, the results were obtained immediately, and the performance was still excellent.”

The P3 should be released in the Fall, price is unknown.



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.