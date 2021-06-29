Amazon is working on a foldable Kindle

Foldable smartphones are the latest fad among tech enthusiasts, with Samsung leading the race here. Lenovo recently announced the world’s first foldable laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Now, we may have the world’s first foldable e-reader device as well, courtesy of Amazon.

All of it is however still at the conceptual stage, with such a Kindle iteration reportedly the topic of internal discussions only at the moment. What that means is, there is no guarantee Amazon will pursue such a design.

In any case, a future Kindle that bends along the middle will no doubt introduce a whole new perspective to e-book reading. Such a design will also better mimic real-world book reading experience and will surely appeal to those who’d love to have the same feeling as reading a real book with their e-reader devices as well.

A bendable Kindle device will also be seen as one of the biggest innovations the range has gone through after the first Kindle iteration was launched more than a decade ago. That was thick and heavy with lots of buttons. The range has evolved over time so that we now have the likes of the Kindle Oasis that can be considered the epitome of e-book reading. A bendable Kindle device will no doubt make things all the more exciting.

That said, bendable display technology is yet to reach a stage that facilitates mass adoption. This has ensured foldable devices are premium offerings at best, which means even if there is going to be a foldable device in the future, it is going to be a niche product at best with a premium price tag. Nonetheless, we’d love to see such a device.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.