Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 to launch on July’21, priced $679.99

The 2021 edition of Mobile World Congress is underway, and Lenovo has taken the wraps off of its new Yoga Tab 13 tablet device. Now, this happens to be the same Yoga Pad Pro that the company had launched in China a few weeks back, but has been rebranded as the Yoga Tab 13 for the international market. Lenovo announced the tablet is going to cost $679.99 when it hits the market around July 2021.

As a refresher, the Yoga Tab 13 comes with a large 13-inch display having a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1350 pixels. The display also boasts of Dolby Vision and is TÜV Eye Care certified. Other salient features of the display include a 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and 100 percent of sRGB color space.

The model runs Android 11 out of the box and comes pre-loaded with several Google apps such as Google Drive, YouTube, Google Assistant, Kids Space, One, and Assistant, to name a few. Just for comparison’s sake, the Chinese model runs ZUI.

However, one of the biggest positives with the tablet is its HDMI out port that allows the tablet to serve as a secondary display by connecting to an external PC. This apart, the tablet also sports a USB Type-C charging port with a max rating of 30 W that too supports DisplayPort 1.4 mode. The tablet also features a kickstand that allows the device to be placed at different angles, or even hang the device if that suits the purpose.

The tablet otherwise is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled to 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. A massive 10,000 mAh battery provides the juice. Price, as already stated, is going to be $679.99 for the 8GB + 128GB model and is going to reach markets around July 2021.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.