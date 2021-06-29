New iPadOS 15 beta allows apps to have access to more memory

Apple’s latest iPad device is historic in that it is the most powerful tablet the company has ever launched. Powered by Apple’s M1 chipset, the iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.6 comes with a whopping 16 GB of memory. Unfortunately, Apple had chosen to make available just 5 gigs of it to apps.

That is about to change though with the iPadOS 15 of which the second beta version has recently been released to the developers. The version offers a new entitlement that developers have the option to request and will let their apps have access to more memory. In other words, the entitlement is a way to make the system aware that an app might perform to the optimum if the default app memory allocation limit is increased.

There is no word yet as to how much memory Apple is making available this time. Or maybe, there is not going to be a fixed limit that applies to all. Rather, the entire process could be dynamic with memory allocated to apps depending on what the app is designed to deliver, or the system resources it needs for its functioning.

However, what also seems very likely is that Apple won’t make available the entire memory to the developers as this could bog down performance significantly. This is particularly true for high-performance apps as a single app sucking out all or most of the resources will mean there is almost none left for other apps to multitask with.

In any case, the upcoming iPadOS 15 is expected to bring about a significant bump in performance once it opens up more memory to the apps. The only thing left to be seen is by how much.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.